CIECA to Discuss Pre-/Post-Repair Scanning Data in Webinar

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) will present a webinar on vehicle scanning and its Business Message Suite (BMS) standard.

The webinar is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central time on Dec. 5.

During the session, CIECA will provide an update on the progress made in incorporating scanning data into first notice of loss, assignment, estimates, attachments and repair orders, according to the association.

“Pre-repair and post-repair scanning has become the norm,” CIECA said in an email blast. “The information received from the vehicle scan tool should be saved with the other repair-order documentation for subsequent review, auditing and other purposes. Repairers and the industry need a method of to retain and exchange this data.”

