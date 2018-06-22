Body Shop Business
CIECA: New Part Type Feature for Estimating Systems

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Agency is reminding its members about its new webinar on vehicle damage estimating systems on Jun 26, 2018 at 11:00 AM CDT.

The Vehicle Damage Estimate Change message functionality has been expanded, according to the agency. Estimators and repair facilities can now change part types (e.g., change an OE part to a Recycled Part), they can replace multiple parts for an assembly, and damage lines with a quantity of two can be associated with multiple alternative (quoted) parts (e.g., two OE wheels on a single estimate line replaced by one recycled wheel and one aftermarket wheel). This capability is now included in CIECA’s 2018R1 release.

