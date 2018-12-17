CIECA to Hold Webinar on Photo Estimating and OE Part-Price Matching

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) will be holding a webinar Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. CST on photo estimating and tracking and OE part-price matching. To register for the webinar, click here

This CIECAst will provide a summary of the changes and additions to the BMS in the 2018R2 Release. Dan Webster, co-chair of the Architecture Committee, will present those changes/additions.

Webster, senior architect of Enterprise Architecture for Mitchell International, will walk through the latest BMS changes to the Code Lists and Schema submitted by committees to support photo estimating and tracking implementation and OE part-price matching. The presentation will also include how the Architecture Committee continues to improve the quality of each release.

“Dan’s role in CIECA is one of the original creators of the BMS and Code Lists,” said Charley Quirt, project manager for CIECA. “Since the creation of these documents, he has continued to be a constant contributor to the maintenance and updates to the BMS and has always been a key member of the CIECA Standards QA Team and contributor to improving CIECA standards.”