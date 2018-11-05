CIECA to Hold Webinar on Photo Estimates and Tracking, OE Part-Price Matching

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) will be holding its next CIECAst webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. CST. Dan Webster, senior architect, Enterprise Architecture, Mitchell International, will present the highlights of “CIECA’s New BMS Release – Photo Estimate & Tracking, OE Part-Price Matching, and much more.”

During the webinar, Webster will provide a recap of the CIECA Standards and then give an overview of the changes included in the new BMS (Business Message Suite) release.

“Two of the changes with major impact to the collision repair industry include photo estimate and tracking implementation and OE part-price matching,” said Webster.

With the recent update, the photo estimate receipt can now be tracked using the message name and by document type. The entity (or entities) who took the photos and committed the photo estimate is also captured. During the webinar, Webster will discuss how insurers and repairers can track the supplements back to the photo estimate and discern the photo estimate supplement by the approver (e.g., repair facility, insurer, third-party administrator).

Another highlight of CIECA’s new BMS release is the update to OE part-price matching. Webster will highlight the new part type that has been put into place by CIECA. With this change, Webster said the industry will now have the option to document when an aftermarket part is replaced by an OE price-matched part. The new part type is PANM, Parts – New OEM Price Match.

The release includes quality improvement for BMS and the schema.

“We developed a spell check process for both,” said Charley Quirt, CIECA’s project manager. “This will eliminate issues with implementers keying incorrect spellings and have them appear as errors when validating the instance documents.”

Webinar attendees will also learn new developments with BMS, code list and schemas and the impact they will have for the industry. This includes BMS and code table changes by functional area as well as QA improvements beyond the standards.

In April 2004, CIECA published the first release of BMS electronic standards and codes for the collision repair industry. There are over 200 business functions enclosed within the suite of standards. These functions cover all aspects of the claims process from accident occurrence to the repaired vehicle’s delivery back to the vehicle owner or salvage disposition. Since it was first introduced, CIECA has published newer, updated versions of the BMS twice a year.