CIECA Welcomes Chief Automotive Technologies as New Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Chief Automotive Technologies, one of the brands under the Vehicle Service Group (VSG) umbrella, recently joined their organization as a corporate member. VSG is part of Dover Corporation, a Fortune 500 company.

Chief was established more than 40 years ago with a focus on manufacturing frame-pulling equipment, vehicle anchoring and measuring systems. Over the years, the company has expanded its product and service offerings, one of which is Chief University.

“As long-standing participants in the collision repair industry, we know that it requires the contribution of many organizations to bring new products to market, educate the industry and work together to make our industry as safe as possible,” said Mike Cranfill, vice president of new business development. “CIECA is such a contributor by reporting on topics such as scanning, recalibration and environmental issues to name just a few.”

Cranfill said Chief is looking forward to the networking CIECA provides for discussion with key members regarding emerging technologies and digitization as well as potential cooperation to make improvements.

