CIECA Welcomes New Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Hotlines has joined CIECA as a corporate member. The company develops, installs and supports recycled parts procurement platforms.

“The software enables recyclers on the Hotlines network to perform a live, real-time search for parts from other recyclers, instead of using potentially outdated data from a database,” said Betsy Finnell, co-owner of Hotlines.

Finnell said that using the BMS software for recent projects prompted the company to become a CIECA corporate member.

“We really appreciate the CIECA efforts in standardizing the communication within the industry,” said Finnell, who owns Hotlines with Mike Vande Voort. “We have used BMS for years and appreciate its thoroughness. Architecting our communication networks to the CIECA standards helps us ensure that we’re on the same page as the other players in this market space.”

Approximately 1,000 auto recyclers nationwide currently utilize the Hotlines software. The company’s website, PartsHotlines.com, provides access to recycled parts for the general public, body shops and mechanical repair shops.

For more information about Hotlines, visit PartsHotlines.com. For more information on CIECA, visit cieca.com.