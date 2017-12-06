CIECA Wraps up Fourth MSO Summit

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) said it concluded the fourth MSO T2T Summit for 2017 with great attendance and contributions and collaborations from MSOs’ IT thought leaders.

The theme of the summits was “Moving the Industry Forward,” which guided the conversations on CIECA resources for the MSO collision repairer segment.

The exclusive group of industry thought leaders included presidents and chief information and technology officers who represent approximately 80 percent of the MSO categorized operations in the country, according to CIECA.

“This group is very active and engaged in the process and providing great insights and direction for CIECA,” said Chad Sulkala of Allstate, chairman of the CIECA Marketing Committee.

Janet DeBerardinis, chief information officer of Caliber Collision, has attended every summit from the beginning. She said “each one of these meetings just gets better and better.”

Others attending the 4.0 meeting included Todd Johnson, director of software development for Service King Collision Repair Centers, and Kalani Keala, chief technology officer for Driven Brands.

“The group is proud of the scanning initiative that was initiated from these conversations and is now fully functional within the BMS standards,” CIECA said. “With the scanning model as the template, photo or remote estimating will be the next initiative from CIECA born from this group’s insight.”

CIECA Executive Director Fred Iantorno plans to keep the group focused on CIECA’s mission and cision “so CIECA will continue to deliver value to all stakeholders within the industry,” the association said.

The MSO T2T Summit will continue the same quarterly cadence in to 2018, with the next meeting already scheduled in January.

“I see huge value in allowing technology decision makers to influence the direction of technological change,” said Kalani Keala of Driven Brands. “They will have already bought-in to the changes, which should deepen and broaden initial adoption within the collision industry.”