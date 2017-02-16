Collision Industry Foundation Raises Big Again at 7th Annual Gala Fundraiser

For the seventh time, the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) held its annual Gala Fundraiser in Palm Springs, Calif. Continuing the well-known tradition, CIF again hosted a cocktail party, complete with Asian fare hors d’oeuvres and cocktails at Lulu California Bistro.

Approximately 105 people from the collision industry attended the event. The gala guests were able to participate in a raffle and silent auction featuring many items. Items were donated by companies and individuals and included high-end electronics, custom art work, Chip Foose-signed pictures, pinstripe-painted pedal car bodies, a NASCAR package as well as I-CAR and AMI training classes.

The gala was successful and CIF was able to raise approximately $50,000. The foundation’s major focus has been the Collision Industry Relief Fund, which is used for collision repair professionals who have lost their livelihoods from a natural disaster or other catastrophe. CIF Trustee Casey Steffen said that “our sponsors continue to see the value of the foundation and have supported us in excess of previous events. They also continue to help spread the word of our effort and find those in need of assistance.”

CIF’s vision is to bring awareness and emergency relief to collision repair professionals. If you know of someone in need, or if you want to donate or learn more about CIF’s current projects,visit the CIF website at www.collisionindustryfoundation.org.