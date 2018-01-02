Cleveland Auto Body Shop Involved in Alleged Drug Ring

Law enforcement authorities recently arrested 26 people for their alleged involvement in two separate conspiracies to bring large quantities of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine to the Cleveland area.

Emad Silmi of North Olmsted, Ohio, is one of 12 people charged in a 26-count indictment for participating in an alleged conspiracy to distribute cocaine, N-Ethyl Pentalone (an analogue of MDMA, or “molly”) and marijuana.

Silmi allegedly obtained large quantities of cocaine from Samer Abu-Kwaik and then sold it to other drug dealers from his business, Global Auto Body & Collision on West 130th Street in Cleveland, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Silmi also obtained large amounts of N-Ethyl Pentylone from Anthony Greenlee and sold the drug to other dealers from his auto body shop, the indictment alleges.

Silmi allegedly obtained at least five kilograms of cocaine and more than 100 kilograms of marijuana between January 2016 and March 2017. Silmi also is charged with conspiracy to launder money as part of an effort to hide his drug profits, according to the indictment.

According to the indictment, Greenlee and Kwaik stored and distributed the drugs at their respective residences and at a Parma, Ohio, used-car dealership.

A separate 29-count indictment charges 15 people with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and U-47700 (a fentanyl analogue).

Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the investigation.