Coalition for Collision Repair Excellence to Present ‘Thinking Differently About Your Business’ Seminar at Southern Automotive Repair Conference

Shop owners and managers will have an opportunity to learn about the Coalition for Collision Repair Excellence (CCRE) and its vision for the industry during a seminar Friday in Biloxi, Miss.

The seminar, “Thinking Differently About Your Business,” is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 20, at the IP Casino in Biloxi, site of the Southern Automotive Repair Conference.

The four-hour seminar will feature four segments: an introduction to CCRE and its principles; a session on operating independently and becoming more consumer-focused; a session on calculating your true shop rate; and an open discussion forum.

In an interview with Ron Perretta on the “Body Shop Pioneers” podcast, CCRE President Tony Lombardozzi said the associations that are organizing the Southern Automotive Repair Conference asked CCRE to talk to repairers about its vision and principles, “because we’ve been getting so many calls from people who are fed up with the way things are and they want to make a change.”

“The major thing that’s happening across the industry as well as down in the Southeast now is people are realizing that continuing on the present course of the way we do things – the control the insurers have over this industry and so forth – can’t continue,” Lombardozzi said. “There’s no way that you can get enough revenue today to offset the tremendous cost of doing business, including purchasing equipment, certifications and so forth, and … CCRE gets into ways to increase that revenue and operate independently. Without the [insurer] control, you’re able to take care of the consumer and also keep your business going, and that’s important today.”

The Southern Automotive Repair Conference takes place this weekend, April 20-21, at the IP Casino Bowl in Biloxi. Scheduled speakers include communication expert Rick Brinkman and attorney Todd Tracy.

