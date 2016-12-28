Cole’s Collision Centers, located in the Capital Region of New York, has announced plans to build a fifth location in North Greenbush. The new facility will be 14,000 square feet located on 2.2 acres and will employ 15 to 20 people in the first year once open.

The building, slated to open in August, will be designed by m. besse architect and will include some of the most advanced auto repair and paint equipment available today, including a USA Italia spraybooth. A reception area and staff offices will be located at the front of the building. Parking areas on both sides of the building can accommodate up to 36 vehicles. Operations at this location will be in line with Cole’s commitment to environmental protection via the use of water-based paints and air filtration systems.

“Our customers recognize our commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards and offering the best quality service,” said John Cole, owner, Cole’s Collision Centers. “That commitment is what allows us to continue to grow and add more locations, as well as employees. This new service center wouldn’t be possible without the support of our customers, partners, suppliers and staff.”

Cole’s Collision Centers currently operates four collision centers in Albany and Saratoga counties. This new shop in North Greenbush will be the company’s first in Rensselaer County.

“Cole’s Collision has had success at every location they’ve opened across the Capital Region, and we’re excited that a new, modern building will greatly improve the aesthetics of the main corridor of our town and turn vacant, blighted land into a viable option,” said Lou Desso, supervisor, Town of North Greenbush. “Cole’s has a long reputation for superior customer service and community involvement, so we’re thrilled to welcome them to North Greenbush.”