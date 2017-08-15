Cole’s Collision Centers announced that it hosted a stewardship meeting with a Make-A-Wish grantee and his family following the completion of the grantee’s wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, sponsored by Cole’s. During the meeting, the grantee, Tyler Murray, presented owner John Cole with a special wish poster print, outlining his wish and featuring photos of the experience.

Earlier this year, Cole’s Collision Centers donated $12,000 to fund Tyler’s wish. Tyler is a 15-year-old Nike shoe aficionado from Greenwich, N.Y., who also happens to be battling cystic fibrosis. It was his wish to visit the company’s headquarters in Oregon and meet famed shoe designer Tinker Hatfield.

“When we first met Tyler and his family, it was clear to us how much this trip would mean to them,” said Cole. “We are grateful that we were in a position to help make this wish come true and to hear the stories from Tyler and his family. Thank you to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for letting us be a part of the fantastic work they do for very deserving individuals like Tyler.”

Tyler’s is the third Make-A-Wish Foundation wish that Cole’s has funded. Past wishes have been a trip to Disney World and the restoration of a 1983 Mustang. Other organizations Cole’s has proudly supported include the Center for Disability Services, American Red Cross Eastern New York, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region and Saratoga Bridges.

“John Cole and his staff at Cole’s Collision have been valuable partners with us for nearly six years now to help make wishes come true for local kids with life-threatening medical conditions,” said William Trigg, CEO, Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeast New York. “It is thanks to them and their willingness to give so generously that we’re able to grant amazing wishes like Tyler’s!”