Collision 24, Prestige Auto Body Earn Assured Performance Certification

Collision 24 in Brockton, Mass., and Prestige Auto Body in Manchester, N.H., have earned Assured Performance certification.

With the recognition, the shops have become certified repairers for Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, Nissan and Hyundai vehicles.

Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation meet the requirements for Assured Performance certification, according to the Assured Performance Network.

“Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure the vehicle safety,” said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Collision Care. “Prestige Auto Body and Collision 24 are officially Collision Care providers. They represent the standard by which all other body shops are measured.”

Collision 24 is a collision repair center serving Brockton and the surrounding communities.

“When you are in a car accident, you need somewhere to conduct repairs that will treat your car as if it were their very own, and that’s how we handle business at Collision 24,” the shop’s website says. “Accident collision services are easy to come by, but quality ones are rare. After an accident, you’re dealing with enough stress and worry. You don’t need it to extend to the service center performing repair work.”

Prestige Auto Body opened in 1986, and has grown from a one-man shop to more than 25 employees, according to the shop’s website.

“At Prestige Auto Body, we provide the first-class, professional service that you have come to expect and deserve,” the shop’s website says. “We operate Prestige as a family and are proud that so many of our seasoned employees have been with us for well over 10 years. This family environment at Prestige sets us apart in our industry and gives our customers a sense of trust and the peace of mind that their vehicle will be repaired with only the utmost care.”

Prestige Auto Body displays its many certifications, which now include Assured Performance.

 

 

 

