Collision Industry Conference Committees Release Details for Upcoming Presentations

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) is releasing in-depth information on two of the presentations up for industry discussion at its upcoming meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for April 11-12 in in Westminster, Colo., near Denver.

The CIC Governmental Affairs Committee will present within its “Government and the Shop Environment” program, which features individual presentations on legislative and regulatory environmental issues such as paint, equipment and air quality.

The committee’s upcoming guest speakers for the Colorado meeting include John Olaechea of OSHA and Christine Hoefler of the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

“At the Las Vegas CIC meeting late last year, we asked attendees what issues we should address that would be the most valuable to their businesses,” said Darrell Amberson, chair CIC Governmental Affairs Committee. “For Denver, we’ve put together a relevant, timely program based on that input. In addition to the environmental aspects of the program, we will also touch on labor issues, overtime regulations, respirators, equipment and training. Join us on April 12 to hear from a group of the experts on topics that effect the day-to-day operations of most shops.”

The Education and Training Committee has used industry feedback to create its body of work in 2018. It includes the creation of two task forces within the committee that will address some of their findings to the upcoming meeting attendees. The two task forces are as follows:

Task Force One, led by co-chair Gene Lopez, will work with OEMs to explore current and future training needs to meet technological advancements and to develop a better understanding of time required to be properly trained.

Task Force Two, led by co-chair, Jeff Peevy will study the impact training has on various activities and subjects related to collision repair operations. The task force also will study the value of role-based, verifiable credentials offered to the industry and identify the various options currently available to the industry.

“The goal is to provide a better understanding of the role professional credentials can play in standardizing educational achievements within our industry,” Peevy added.

For a complete agenda or to sign up to attend, visit www.ciclink.com.