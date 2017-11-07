Body Shop Business
Collision Industry Conference: Distracted Driving Is ‘Ruining Lives’

Gene Lopez of Seidner’s Collision Centers took a moment during the Oct. 31 Collision Industry Conference in Las Vegas to spread the word about the threat of distracted driving.

“Distracted driving is a big deal,” Lopez said during the open mic portion of the conference. “ It’s ruining lives, and it’s killing people.”

Lopez, the new co-chairman of the National Auto Body Council’s Distracted Driving Initiative, noted that newer iPhones have a “Do Not Disturb” feature that blocks incoming calls and texts while driving.

“Stop turning it off,” Lopez urged the audience. “And those of you with Androids, put an app on there that will not allow you to receive a text or an email while you’re driving.”

Lopez encouraged repairers to get involved in the Distracted Driving Initiative. “Let’s make it a big effort to save lives and change lives,” he added.

