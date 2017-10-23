Collision Industry Conference Promises ‘Spectacular Beginning’ to 2017 SEMA Show

Organizers of the Collision Industry Conference are touting the one-day event as a “spectacular beginning” to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Held on Oct. 31 at the Renaissance Hotel, in conjunction with the SEMA Show, the conference will feature sessions on the collision repair industry’s hottest topics.

Online pre-registration is open until Oct. 25, but registration also will be taken at the door.

The agenda includes an update from the Education and Training Committee, whose members will discuss the committee’s “Shop Staff Survey” results, assessments and future recommendations from www.autobodysurvey.com.

The Open Systems, Data Access and Sharing Task Force will talk about the impacts of findings and positions of industry stakeholders, and the CCC Secure Share issue.

Cory King of the Human Resources Committee will update the audience with the latest in new employment laws and related developments pertaining to the collision industry workforce.

Other notable sessions will cover scanning and diagnostics, new vehicle technologies, OEM procedures and updates from around the globe.

