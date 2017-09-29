Collision Industry Conference Previews Oct. 31 Meeting

The Collision Industry Conference will convene on Oct. 31 at the Renaissance Hotel in Las Vegas during the 2017 SEMA Show.

The one-day conference will address issues ranging from OEM procedures to vehicle scanning to CCC’s Secure Share implementation.

The event also will include an overview of the collision repair industry in Australia and New Zealand.

Several of the committees offered previews of their presentations.

Open Systems, Data Access and Sharing Task Force

“CCC’s announcement regarding the 2018 implementation of Secure Share has raised many questions in the industry. Learn about the impact of Secure Share on other companies supplying goods and services to the industry and what – if any – impact insurers and collision repairers can expect. In addition, find out what other information and software providers are doing to create solutions as the industry migrates to BMS and a more secure data environment.”

Scanning and Diagnostics Task Force

“The Scanning & Diagnostics Task Force will continue the latest phase of the Emerging Technology Committee’s work: going beyond the pre- and post-scan to the diagnostic-related repair processes. If you’re not currently scanning, learn how to get started. If you’ve been scanning and are ready to discuss issues and enhance understanding around recalibrations, resets and reprogramming, the task force will have new information on possible solutions in these areas.”

Governmental Committee

Darrell Amberson, committee chair: “Our committee has prioritized new vehicle technologies and how they relate to public policy for their final presentation of the year. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear about these latest vehicle advancements now intersecting with policymaking. This includes a discussion about connected cars and autonomous vehicles. Who should regulate these vehicles or cybersecurity? Who should have access to data and other critical issues that now sit before policymakers?”

The conference also will feature a presentation from the Collision Industry Foundation on recent hurricane relief efforts.

