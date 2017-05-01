Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association Aims to Bring Scanning Results into BMS

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) said it will begin work on a new project to implement the exchange and transmission of scanning diagnostics results within the Business Message Suite (BMS).

“Vehicle Scanning has become an integral part of the entire repair process on certain vehicles,” said Darrell Amberson of LaMettry’s Collision, and author of the CIECA project request. “Pre-repair and post-repair scanning has become necessary in certain situations. The information received from the vehicle scan tool should be saved with the other repair order documentation for subsequent review, auditing and other purposes. Repairers and the industry need a method to retain and exchange this data with the entire RO file.”

The scan output files can be exchanged between the repair facility, the insurance carrier or other involved parties, CIECA explained. The scans can be attached to messages, such as the repair order, and then transmitted to the appropriate trading partner.

“The scan output data can be either images, XML, PDFs or CSV files, depending on the scan tool,” said Fred Iantorno, executive director of CIECA. “The Business Message Suite leverages all file types.”

The demand for pre- and post-scanning has increased over the past year. Just as collision repair shops are required to re-tool with scan diagnostics and tools, the data systems need to be re-tooled with the addition of scan data, CIECA said.

The project is being fast-tracked to meet the needs of the industry, CIECA noted.

To participate in the project or to learn more about the project, CIECA standards or how to join, visit www.cieca.com or contact Iantorno at [email protected] .