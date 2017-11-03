Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association Announces 2017 Award Winners

On Nov. 1 at the inaugural SCRS Red Carpet Awards Breakfast, the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) Board of Trustees announced the winners of the association’s 2017 Electronic Commerce awards.

CIECA Chair Phil Martinez and Executive Director Fred Iantorno made the presentations.

The 2017 Electronic Commerce Company of the Year award went to Car-Part.com. The award is extended to one company per year to recognize the company’s outstanding leadership, contribution, and dedication to CIECA and to the collision repair industry.

Jeff Schroder, CEO of Car-Part.com, accepted the award.

The Outstanding Dedication award went to Steve Betley of Insurance Auto Auctions. The award goes to individuals who exhibit outstanding leadership within the CIECA organization structure that results in the achievement of CIECA’s mission, objectives and goals.

Betley was recognized for his contributions on the Marketing, Executive and Finance committees, as well as serving on the board.

The Outstanding Leadership Award went to Chad Sulkala of Allstate Insurance, for his contributions on the Marketing, MSO Summit and Insurance Summit committees, as well as serving as a board alternate. The award goes to individuals who exhibit outstanding dedication to the facilitation of electronic commerce within the collision repair industry.

The Outstanding Contribution award went to Janet DeBerardinis of Caliber Collision, for her contributions to the MSO Summit, the implementation of the BMS as well as serving on the board. The award goes to individuals who make outstanding contributions through personal or corporate efforts to the achievement of the CIECA mission, objectives and goals.