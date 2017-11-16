Collision Industry Foundation Announces 8th Annual Gala in Palm Springs, Calif.

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has announced plans for their 8th Annual Fundraiser Gala, which will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. at LuLu’s California Bistro in Palm Springs, Calif.

The funds raised from this event are used to provide emergency relief for collision repair professionals who have been impacted from natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

“As you gather with family and loved ones at Thanksgiving dinner, we ask that you remember those whose lives have been tremendously disrupted by the many natural disasters which occurred this year,” said William Shaw, CIF chair and PPG director of business development. “I am proud of our industry’s response and the aid delivered to many families affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria & the wildfires in California. We look forward to 2018, visiting with the many friends of CIF at our Gala in Palm Springs and meanwhile wish you and yours a happy holiday season.”

Cost for pre-pay is $70 per person or $125 for a VIP package including three raffle tickets. Cost at the door is $85 per person or $140 for a VIP package including three raffle tickets.

To donate to the Disaster Relief Fund or apply for assistance, visit www.collisionindustryfoundation.org, email [email protected] or call toll-free (855) 424- 3243. CIF is utilizing all donations for emergency living and/or tool replacement expenses.