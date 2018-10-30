Collision Industry Foundation Elects Scott Walton New Trustee

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) recently elected Scott Walton to the Board of Trustees to carry on the foundation’s initiatives throughout the coming years.

Walton has been in the industry for more than 15 years. He joins CIF from Sherwin-Williams, where he has worked for more than 20 years in various responsibilities. Sherwin-Williams is a long-time supporter of philanthropic activities for organizations such as CIF.

“Scott has been a supporter of CIF for quite some time, and we are happy to have him on board,” said Trustee Casey Steffen (Saint-Gobain Abrasives). “His experience in strategic planning, budgeting and being well-connected in the industry will sure add to CIF’s ability to assist collision professionals in need. He will be fully involved in CIF’s gala, which is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2019 in Palm Springs, Calif.”