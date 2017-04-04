Body Shop Business
News/Collision Industry Foundation
ago

Collision Industry Foundation Elects Two New Trustees

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

BASF’s VisionPLUS Performance Group Business Conference to Showcase Industry Experts

Collision Industry Foundation Elects Two New Trustees

Babcox Media Acquires Dealership-Focused AutoSuccess Magazine

I-CAR CEO to Discuss Industry Globalization at Australia’s Collision Repair Expo

Spontaneous Celebration Greets Service King CEO on 50th Birthday

Idaho Driver Claims Sasquatch Responsible for Deer Collision

Autonomous Vehicles: Job Killers?

Boyd Group Spending Big on Scan Tools, Welding Equipment for its Collision Repair Centers

Claims Frequency, Repair Complexity Pushing Rental Days Higher

New York: Bill Would Forbid Insurers from Specifying Aftermarket Collision Repair Parts on Newer Vehicles

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) recently elected Michael Quinn and Jeff Wildman to their board of trustees.

Michael Quinn is the director of business development, Western Region, for Certified Collision Group. As a 35-year industry veteran, Quinn has held various positions and has served the industry in many volunteer roles, including the National Auto Body Council for 11 years (board member and co-founder of the Recycled Rides program).

Michael Quinn

Quinn served as chair of the Collision Industry Relief effort following Hurricane Katrina, and was inducted into the collision repair industry’s “Hall of Eagles.”

Quinn served as Collision Industry Conference (CIC) chairman from 2011-2012. A technician at heart and co-founder of 911 Collision Centers, Quinn is active in the CIC as the committee mentor for CIC’s Emerging Technologies Committee.

Jeff Wildman is the manager, OEM & Industry Relations, for BASF. During his 25-year career with BASF, Wildman has held positions such as regional business manager, business development manager, ART marketing manager, operations manager, marketing e-commerce manager, distribution programs manager and sales representative.

Wildman currently is active in the National Auto Body Council’s Membership and Distracted Driving & Marketing committees as well as in CIC’s Marketing Committee.

Jeff Wildman

“The CIF board of trustees is very excited and honored to have Jeff and Michael join our team,” said trustee Petra Schroeder, CIF secretary. “Their industry experience and credibility will make them key contributors to delivering CIF’s mission of helping collision industry professionals in need.”

Show Full Article