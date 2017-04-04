The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) recently elected Michael Quinn and Jeff Wildman to their board of trustees.

Michael Quinn is the director of business development, Western Region, for Certified Collision Group. As a 35-year industry veteran, Quinn has held various positions and has served the industry in many volunteer roles, including the National Auto Body Council for 11 years (board member and co-founder of the Recycled Rides program).

Quinn served as chair of the Collision Industry Relief effort following Hurricane Katrina, and was inducted into the collision repair industry’s “Hall of Eagles.”

Quinn served as Collision Industry Conference (CIC) chairman from 2011-2012. A technician at heart and co-founder of 911 Collision Centers, Quinn is active in the CIC as the committee mentor for CIC’s Emerging Technologies Committee.

Jeff Wildman is the manager, OEM & Industry Relations, for BASF. During his 25-year career with BASF, Wildman has held positions such as regional business manager, business development manager, ART marketing manager, operations manager, marketing e-commerce manager, distribution programs manager and sales representative.

Wildman currently is active in the National Auto Body Council’s Membership and Distracted Driving & Marketing committees as well as in CIC’s Marketing Committee.

“The CIF board of trustees is very excited and honored to have Jeff and Michael join our team,” said trustee Petra Schroeder, CIF secretary. “Their industry experience and credibility will make them key contributors to delivering CIF’s mission of helping collision industry professionals in need.”