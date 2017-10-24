Collision Industry Foundation Extends Assistance to Victims of Puerto Rico and California Natural Disasters

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has announced that its current relief efforts to Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims will be extended to those affected by the fires in California as well as the hurricane in Puerto Rico.

CIF has raised funds that are being distributed directly to all industry professionals including body techs, painters, CSRs, estimators, adjusters, paint distributors and all other professionals in the collision repair industry.

“Our focus has widened as these other natural disasters have impacted more collision industry professionals beyond Hurricanes Harvey and Irma,” said William Shaw, CIF chair and PPG director of business development. “We are prepared to help more thanks to the generous donations by the industry-at-large.”

Those seeking aid or wanting to make a tax-deductible donation should visit http://www.collisionindustryfoundation.org.

“Our committee of volunteers contacts and vets those seeking aid and ensures that all donations are going directly to our fellow industry professionals,” said Michael Quinn, CIF relief chair. “We have local ‘boots on the ground’ who are getting the word out and vetting individuals and repair facilities.”

In order to help, CIF offers the following suggestions:

Donate now and every month at http://collisionindustryfoundation.org/disaster-relief-hurricane-harvey/ This coming Christmas season, instead of the usual office gift exchange, consider adopting an industry family in need. If you participate in any rotary or other service organizations, let them know about the CIF and that it is seeking donations. Do you have an annual trade golf outing or other annual fundraising event you participate in? Request that this year’s proceeds go to the CIF Harvey and Irma relief effort. Easy, no cost – consider changing/editing your email signature to include this Harvey logo/link:

Your name

Contact info

100% of all funds go to those in need

Donate NOW to the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) – Harvey and Irma Relief Fund!