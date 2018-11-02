Collision Industry Luminaries Honored at Red Carpet Awards Breakfast

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

On Oct. 30 at the SEMA Show, several collision industry luminaries were recognized with various awards at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast, presented by SCRS, BodyShop Business and AMi.

BodyShop Business awarded its Single-Shop Executive of the Year award to Louis Giordano of Giordano’s Collision and its Multi-Shop award to Vartan Jerian of Caliber Collision (formerly H&V Collision Centers).

The March Taylor Kina’ole Award, named after industry legend March Taylor who tragically passed away in 2007, went to Petra Schroeder.

The I-CAR Chairman’s Award went to Clark Plucinski, executive director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation. Their Russ Verona Memorial Award was given to CARSTAR Mundelein, and the Jeff Silver Award was bestowed upon Rick Cope of Cope Collision Center.

Industry icon Chuck Sulkala received the National Auto Body Council Award of Distinction. The Body Shop Image Award went to Harry Moppert of Moppert Brothers Collision Services Group.

AMi honored Mark Claypool, president and CEO of Optima Automotive and longtime BodyShop Business contributor, with an award for his contributions to AMi.

CIECA doled out four awards:

Outstanding Dedication: Andy Bober, ARMS Business Solutions

Outstanding Contribution: Joanna Cohen, Car-Part.com

Outstanding Leadership: Leslie Redfield, Genpact, Darrell Amberson, LaMettry’s Collision

Electronic Commerce Company of the Year: NuGen IT

The morning ceremony was capped with a celebration of 2018 graduates of the Automotive Management Institute.