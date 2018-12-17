Collision P.R.E.P. Returns to NORTHEAST 2019

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has announced that the Collision Professional Repairer Education Program (Collision P.R.E.P.) will return to NORTHEAST 2019 March 15-17, 2019 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center located in Secaucus.

Once again, AASP/NJ has partnered with the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) to present this educational program that will tackle the many challenges the automotive repair industry faces in the areas of technology, equipment, repair procedures and finding good people.

This year, the Collision P.R.E.P. slate will offer many of the same programs as before, including the OEM representatives panel discussion which will look at how changes in vehicle technology will affect the future of repairs.

A hefty slate of national-level speakers includes industry veteran Mike Anderson of Collision Advice and many others.

“There is a lot of work that goes into making this a valuable investment for everyone attending, from show owners to technicians,” said Jordan Hendler, executive director of WMABA. “Working together with AASP/NJ to have Collision P.R.E.P. alongside the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show is a huge win for everyone – especially the attendees. They get quality education, can see new equipment from vendors and meet up with colleagues as well. It’s a weekend worth taking the ride for, we promise that.”

Added AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee, “WMABA does a great job with Collision P.R.E.P. Other than SEMA, it’s the only other place to get this type of high-level education.”