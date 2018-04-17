Collision Prescription Now Offers Consulting Services Nationwide

Collision Prescription, a company owned by Rich Gehris that provides consulting, process implementation and software solutions to the collision repair industry, has announced it is now providing services to clients from coast to coast.

“Our clients tell us the increasing challenge in the industry is the growing demand from insurance companies to reduce cycle time and increase touch time,” said Gehris. “This is felt nationwide as insurers are migrating towards photo estimating vs. the traditional DRP systems. They tell us in an effort to reduce rental exposure, insurers are continuing to put more responsibility on the shop. Collision Prescription gives the shop the ability to accurately measure these KPIs and achieve repeatable outcomes, not only reducing cycle time and increasing touch time but also simplifying the entire process from customer check-in to vehicle delivery with happy customers and – most of all – more profitability.

Collision Prescription will take a shop’s current day-to-day processes and help improve them to create best practices tailored to that shop. Then, they will help the shop implement them to reduce cycle time, increase touch time and become more efficient and profitable. Their software solution, “Production Plus,” was designed to help independent body shops and new car dealer shops improve the way they proactively manage vehicles through a lean repair process from point-of-sale to delivery.

For more information, contact Rich Gehris at (954) 914-0081 0r [email protected].