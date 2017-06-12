Body Shop Business
News/Collision Repair Education Foundation
ago

Collision Repair Education Foundation Adds New Member to Leadership Team

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

UK's Top Young Refinishers Competed at 3M Automotive Refinish Center

Cebora S.p.A. Lends Support to 2017 Formula SAE Race Teams

Distractions Make Humans Unreliable in Robot Car Emergency

Lawsuit By Three Kenosha, Wis., Body Shops Against State Farm Gets Green Light

S & G Tool Aid Corp. Five-Piece Body Forming Punch Set

Collision Repair Marketer Steve Schoolcraft Dead at 61

Mitchell Clarifies Labor Hour Times for Diagnostic Scanning

KAPE/Capital Paint: BASF ColorSource Distributor of the Year

Mike Rowe to College Grads: ‘Don’t Follow Your Passion’

Karl Malone’s Body and Paint, Puente Hills Auto Body Receive Toyota Certified Collision Center Award

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that Christen Battaglia has joined CREF as director of strategic partnerships.

As a member of the leadership team reporting to Clark Plucinski, executive director, Battaglia will assist in growing the organization’s financial supporters, while assisting the organization in ensuring high school and college collision programs are fully engaged with support opportunities.

Over the past several years, CREF has evolved from securing and distributing industry support for high school and college collision programs to connecting students with industry employers. With the addition of Battaglia, CREF can better work towards addressing the industry’s critical issue of recruiting for its pipeline.

“We are thrilled to have Christen on the team,” said Plucinski. “Her automotive industry background and continued work with technical schools across the country will help bring the foundation to another level. As the industry is in high demand of quality entry-level staff, Christen will be working closely with the foundation staff, industry partners and career and technical education to ensure the industry has high caliber collision programs producing career ready employees on day one.”

Before joining the Foundation, Battaglia was most recently with ASE/NATEF as director of Alliance Partner Engagement. Prior to that role, she was corporate development officer with SkillsUSA.

For information on how to donate to programs supported by CREF, visit www.CollisionEducationFoundation.org.

Show Full Article