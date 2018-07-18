Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces New Board of Trustees Appointments

The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees: Doug Irish, Fayetteville Technical Community College; Mark Helvenston, Insurance Auto Auctions; and Steve Schmidt, State Farm.

Through the guidance, support and direction of the Board of Trustees, the Collision Repair Education Foundation is able to continue its support of secondary and post-secondary collision students, their school programs and instructors.

“We are pleased to welcome the new trustees to the Collision Repair Education Foundation board,” said Jeanne Silver, chair of the Board of Trustees. “The diverse viewpoints that come from a blend of industry segments adds to our mutual efforts on behalf of the students and their schools. We come together with the common goal of facilitating the education of our future work force.”

Clark Plucinski, executive director of the foundation, added, “The Collision Repair Education Foundation is excited to welcome these dedicated individuals to our Board of Trustees. The leadership and generous support of our board strengthens the collision repair education system.”

Industry members interested in joining the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s roster of supporters to assist high school and post-secondary collision school programs and students should contact Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (847) 463-5245 or [email protected].