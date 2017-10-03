Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces New Board of Trustees Appointments

The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced the appointment of four new members to its Board of Trustees:

Kevin Burnett, Gerber Collision & Glass

Don Mikrut, Audatex, a Solera Company

Jay Sharp, National Coatings & Supplies

Karen Sullivan, Allstate Insurance

Through the guidance, support and direction of the Board of Trustees, the Collision Repair Education Foundation is able to continue its support of secondary and post-secondary collision students, their school programs and instructors.

“We are excited to have new representatives of these very supportive organizations join the foundation,” said Russ Hoffbauer, chairman of the foundation board. “Our vision is to help supply the collision repair industry with a sufficient number of qualified employees. Having representatives from all segments of the industry is critical as we continue working toward that vision.”

Added Collision Repair Education Foundation Executive Director Clark Plucinski, “All of us at the Collision Repair Education Foundation are thrilled to include such committed and dedicated individuals to our Board of Trustees. We rely on the support and leadership of our board to set an example through their generous support and strengthen the collision repair education system.”