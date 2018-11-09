Collision Repair Education Foundation Awards More Than $500,000 in School Grants Through Industry Support

The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced more than $500,000 Ultimate Collision Education Makeover school grants supported by donations from industry companies and local I-CAR committee fundraising activities. The announcement came during the foundation’s annual reception held Oct. 30 at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel during the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The Ultimate Collision Education Makeover school grants announced will go to help improve 173 schools in 37 states with more than 6,700 students enrolled in collision repair training programs.

The makeover grant program incorporates the foundation’s Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark that the foundation launched in 2016. Under the new program developed by the foundation, schools are classified into three tiers based upon criteria including the number of hours of instruction and curriculum in place, along with what tools, equipment and supplies a school uses to prepare their students for employment in the collision industry.

The grants awarded will assist schools to advance to the next tier, or to allow top tier schools to further expand their program’s capabilities.

“Collision repair training programs are facing tremendous budgetary pressure,” said Melissa Marscin, director of operations/administration for the foundation. “It is difficult for many to maintain their program at current capabilities, no less invest in increasing their abilities to satisfy the industry’s current and future workforce needs. The makeover grant program is designed to help collision schools get the much needed tools, equipment and supplies they couldn’t get otherwise and increase their capabilities. For the third year in a row, every school that applied received some level of support through both grants and in-kind donations.”

Collision repair facilities, insurance companies and suppliers interested in supporting school grants should contact Education Foundation Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]

The grants awarded include:

I-CAR Committee Awards

Atlanta I-CAR Committee

Athens Tech College: $5,000 (Athens, Ga,)

Chattahoochee Technical College: $15,000 (Jasper, Ga.)

Maxwell High School of Technology: $10,000 (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

North Georgia Technical College: $7,500 (Clarkesville, Ga.)

Broward I-CAR Committee

Sheridan Technical College: $5,000 (Hollywood, Fla.)

Charlotte I-CAR Committee

Central Piedmont Community College: $12,000 (Charlotte, N.C.)

Greater Philadelphia I-CAR Committee

Eastern Center for Arts and Technology: $2,500 (Willow Grove, Pa.)

Northern Virginia I-CAR Committee

Chantilly HS STEM Academy: $5,000 (Chantilly, Va.)

C.S. Monroe Technology Center: $5,000 (Leesburg, Va.)

Dowell J Howard Center: $5,000 (Winchester, Va.)

Fauquier High School: $5,000 (Warrenton, Va.)

Phoenix I-CAR Committee

East Valley Institute of Technology: $5,000 (Mesa, Ariz.)

Gateway Community College: $5,000 (Phoenix, Ariz.)

West-MEC: $5,000 (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Raleigh I-CAR Committee

Westover High School: $12,000 (Fayetteville, N.C.)

St. Louis I-CAR Committee

Lake Career & Technical Center: $4,500 (Camdenton, Mo.)

Lewis and Clark Career Center: $4,500 (Saint Charles, Mo.)

Nichols Career Center: $4,500 (Jefferson City, Mo.)

North Technical High School: $4,500 (Florissant, Mo.)

Ranken Technical College: $4,500 (St. Louis, Mo.)

Rolla Technical Institute: $4,500 (Rolla, Mo.)

South Technical High School: $4,500 (Sunset Hills, Mo.)

Tennessee I-CAR Committees

Knoxville

Greene Technology Center: $5,000 (Greenville, Tenn.)

Tennessee College of Applied Technology: $5,000 (Morristown, Tenn.)

Nashville

Northwest High School: $7,500 (Clarksville, Tenn.)

Franklin County High School: $2,000 (Winchester, Tenn.)

Tennessee College of Applied Technology: $2,000 (Livingston, Tenn.)

Company Awards

AkzoNobel Matching Grant

Ivy Tech Community College: $5,200 (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Caliber Collision School Grants

Hudson Valley Community College: $3,000 (Troy, N.Y.)

Laramie County Community College: $3,000 (Cheyenne, Wy.)

Lorenzo Walker Technical College: $3,000 (Naples, Fla.)

Morgan Community College: $3,000 (Ft. Morgan, Colo.)

Tidewater Community College: $3,000 (Chesapeake, Va.)

CCC Classroom Enhancement Grant

Judson High School: $11,000 (Converse, Texas)

Chrysler School Grant

Regional Career Technical Center: $5,000 (Saline, Mich.)

Hertz Grants

Eastside Technical Center: $3,000 (Lexington, Ky.)

GST BOCES Coopers Education Center: $3,000 (Painted Post, N.Y.)

Mid-Coast School of Technology: $3,000 (Rockland, Maine)

Randolph Technical Center: $3,000 (Elkins, W.V.)

Tazewell County Career and Technical Center: $3,000 (Tazewell, Va.)

GEICO Grants

Cuesta College: $5,000 (San Luis Obispo, Calif.)

Gaithersburg High School: $5,000 (Gaithersburg, Md.)

Miami Northwestern Sr High: $5,000 (Miami, Fla.)

Miami Lakes Educational Center and Technical College: $5,000 (Miami Lakes, Fla.)

Morrisville State College: $5,000 (Morrisville, N.Y.)

St. Philip’s College: $5,000 (San Antonio, Texas)

Honda Grants

Fayetteville Technical Community College: $4,000 (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Greenville Technical College: $4,000 (Greenville, S.C.)

Ranken Technical College: $4,000 (St. Louis, Mo.)

Liberty Mutual Insurance Grants

Assabet Valley Regional Technical H.S.: $5,000 (Marlboro, Mass.)

Bay Path: $5,000 (Charlton, Mass.)

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical High School: $5,000 (Littleton, Mass.)

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School: $5,000 (South Easton, Mass.)

Service King Grants

Eden Area ROP: $3,000 (Hayward, Calif.)

Prosser Career Education Center: $3,000 (New Albany, Ind.)

Rosedale Technical College: $3,000 (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Stanly Community College: $3,000 (Albemarle, N.C.)

Trumbull Career and Technical Center: $3,000 (Warren, Ohio)

Thomas Coleman Memorial Grant

El Camino College; $10,000 (Torrance, Calif.)

Progressive Laptop Grants

Ivy Tech Community College (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 15 laptops

Texas State Technical College (Harlingen, Texas) 10 laptops

Nationwide Insurance Grants

Ft. Hayes Career Center: $5,000 (Columbus, Ohio)

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology: $5,000 (Lancaster, Pa.)

Western Michigan Bodyshop Association Grant

Kent Career Technical Center: $2,000 (Grant Rapids, Mich.)

$25,000 Collision Repair Education Foundation Awards

Center for Academics & Technology (Calumet City, Ill.)

Texas Southmost College (Brownsville, Texas)

$25,000 Insurance Auto Auction Award

Kennedy King College (Chicago, Ill. )

$10,000 Collision Repair Education Foundation Award

Warren Tech (Lakewood, Colo.)

$1,000 Ultimate Collision Education Makeover Grants

Alabama

Earnest Pruett Center of Technology (Hollywood, Ala.)

Etowah County Career Technical Center (Atalla, Ala.)

Arkansas

University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College (North Little Rock, Ark.)

California

Collision Career Institute (Yorba Linda, Calif.)

Dos Palos High School (Dos Palo, Calif.)

Colorado

Aims Community College (Windsor, Colo.)

Delaware

Hodgson Vo-Tech (Newark, Del.)

Florida

Hillsborough Community College (Tampa, Fla.)

Lake Technical College (Eustis, Fla.)

Manatee Technical College (Bradenton, Fla.)

Seminole High School (Sanford, Fla.)

SouthTech Academy (Boynton Beach, Fla.)

Idaho

College of Southern Idaho (Twin Falls, Idaho)

Dennis Technical Education Center (Boise, Idaho)

Kootenai Technical Education Campus (Rathdrum, Idaho)

Lewis-Clark State College (Lewiston, Idaho)

North Idaho College (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho)

Illinois

Highland Community College (Freeport, Ill.)

Marengo Comm HS Dist 1554 (Marengo, Ill.)

Indiana

Area30 Career Center (Greencastle, Ind.)

Hinds Career Center (Elwood, Ind.)

Iowa

Des Community College (Ankeny, Iowa) Moines Area

Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo, Iowa)

Kansas

Butler Community College (El Dorado, Kan.)

Kansas City Kansas Community College (Kansas City, Kan.)

Washburn University Institute of Technology (Topeka, Kan.)

Kentucky

Big Sandy Community and Technical College (Prestonsburg, Ky.)

Maine

Oxford Hills Technical School (Norway, Maine)

Maryland

North Point High School for Science Technology and Industry (Waldorf, Md.)

Massachusetts

Essex Technical High School (Hathorne, Mass.)

Greater Lawrence Technical High School (Andover, Mass.)

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School (Palmer, Mass.)

Minnesota

Hennepin Technical College (Brooklyn Park, Minn.)

Minnesota State College Southeast (Winona, Minn.)

Ridgewater College (Willmar, Minn.)

South Central College (North Mankato, Minn.)

Missouri

Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center (Cape Girardeau, Mo.)

Franklin Technology Center (Joplin, Mo.)

Lex La-Ray Technical Center (Lexington, Mo.)

Perryville Area Career & Technology Center (Perryville, Mo.)

Montana

Montana State University Billings City College (Billings, Mont.)

Nebraska

Metropolitan Community College (Omaha, Neb.)

Southeast Community College (Milford, Neb.)

New Jersey

Thomas A. Edison Career & Technical Academy (Elizabeth, N.J.)

New York

CA BOCES-CTE Center (Olean, N.Y.)

Cattaraugus Allegany Boces Center (Ellicottville, N.Y.)

Erie 1 BOCES Kenton Career & Technical Center (Tonawanda, N.Y.)

Erie Community College South (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

GST Boces Bush Campus (Elmira, N.Y.)

HFM Career and Technical Center (Johnstown, N.Y.)

LoGuidice Center- Erie 2 BOCES (Fredonia, N.Y.)

W.D.Ormsby Educational Center (East Aurora, N.Y.)

North Carolina

Cleveland Community College (Shelby, N.C.)

Forsyth Tech Community College (Winston Salem, N.C.)

Iredell-Statesville Career Academy & Technical School (Troutman, N.C.)

Randolph Community College (Asheboro, N.C.)

Sandhills Community College (Pinehurst, N.C.)

Southwest High School (Jacksonville, N.C.)

Weaver Academy (Greensboro, N.C.)

North Dakota

North Dakota State College of Science (Wahpeton, N.D.)

Ohio

EHOVE Career Center (Milan, Ohio)

Grant Career Center (Bethel, Ohio)

Knox County Career Center (Mount Vernon, Ohio)

Live Oaks Career Campus (Milford, Ohio)

Miami Valley Career Center (Englewood, Ohio)

Waite High School (Toledo, Ohio)

Oklahoma

Indian Capital Technology Center (Tahlequah, Okla.)

Oregon

Clackamas Community College (Oregon City, Ore.)

Pennsylvania

Berks Career and Technology Center (Oley, Pa.)

Central Montco Technical High School (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.)

Chester County Technical College High School Pennick’s Bridge campus (West Grove, Pa.)

Cumberland Perry Area Vocational Technical School (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)

Dauphin County Technical School (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Forbes Road CTC (Monroeville, Pa.)

Lebanon County Career and Technology Center (Lebanon, Pa.)

Northern Westmoreland Career & Technical Center (New Kensington, Pa.)

Reading-Muhlenburg Career and Technology Center (Reading, Pa.)

Steel Center (Clairton, Pa.)

TCHS Pickering (Phoenixville, Pa.)

West Side Career and Technology Center (Kingston, Pa.)

South Carolina

Beaufort Jasper Academy for Career Excellence (Ridgeland, S.C.)

Tennessee

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Athens, Tenn.)

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Paris, Tenn.)

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Shelbyville, Tenn.)

Texas

Alvin ISD, Hensler CTE Campus (Manvel, Texas)

Duncanville High School (Duncanville, Texas)

Eastfield College (Mesquite, Texas)

Kingwood Park High School (Kingwood, Texas)

R L Turner High School (Carrollton, Texas)

Texarkana College (Texarkana, Texas)

Texas State Technical College (Waco, Texas)

Virginia

CATEC (Charlottesville, Va.)

New Horizons (Hampton, Va.)

Rockbridge County High School (Lexington, Va.)

Triplett Tech (Mount Jackson, Va.)

Northern Neck Technical Center (Warsaw, Va.)

Washington State

Bellingham Technical College (Bellingham, Wash.)

Renton Tech College (Renton, Wash.)

Walla Walla Community College (Walla Walla, Wash.)

Wenatchee Valley Tech (Wenatchee, Wash.)

West Virginia

Mercer County Technical Education Center (Princeton, W.V.)

United Technical Center (Clarksburg, W.V.)

Wisconsin

Chippewa Valley Technical College (Eau Claire, Wis.)

Fox Valley Technical College (Appleton, Wis.)

Freedom High School (Freedom, Wis.)

Southwest Tech (Fennimore, Wis.)