Collision Repair Education Foundation Awards More Than $500,000 in School Grants Through Industry Support
The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced more than $500,000 Ultimate Collision Education Makeover school grants supported by donations from industry companies and local I-CAR committee fundraising activities. The announcement came during the foundation’s annual reception held Oct. 30 at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel during the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
The Ultimate Collision Education Makeover school grants announced will go to help improve 173 schools in 37 states with more than 6,700 students enrolled in collision repair training programs.
The makeover grant program incorporates the foundation’s Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark that the foundation launched in 2016. Under the new program developed by the foundation, schools are classified into three tiers based upon criteria including the number of hours of instruction and curriculum in place, along with what tools, equipment and supplies a school uses to prepare their students for employment in the collision industry.
The grants awarded will assist schools to advance to the next tier, or to allow top tier schools to further expand their program’s capabilities.
“Collision repair training programs are facing tremendous budgetary pressure,” said Melissa Marscin, director of operations/administration for the foundation. “It is difficult for many to maintain their program at current capabilities, no less invest in increasing their abilities to satisfy the industry’s current and future workforce needs. The makeover grant program is designed to help collision schools get the much needed tools, equipment and supplies they couldn’t get otherwise and increase their capabilities. For the third year in a row, every school that applied received some level of support through both grants and in-kind donations.”
Collision repair facilities, insurance companies and suppliers interested in supporting school grants should contact Education Foundation Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected].
The grants awarded include:
I-CAR Committee Awards
Atlanta I-CAR Committee
Athens Tech College: $5,000 (Athens, Ga,)
Chattahoochee Technical College: $15,000 (Jasper, Ga.)
Maxwell High School of Technology: $10,000 (Lawrenceville, Ga.)
North Georgia Technical College: $7,500 (Clarkesville, Ga.)
Broward I-CAR Committee
Sheridan Technical College: $5,000 (Hollywood, Fla.)
Charlotte I-CAR Committee
Central Piedmont Community College: $12,000 (Charlotte, N.C.)
Greater Philadelphia I-CAR Committee
Eastern Center for Arts and Technology: $2,500 (Willow Grove, Pa.)
Northern Virginia I-CAR Committee
Chantilly HS STEM Academy: $5,000 (Chantilly, Va.)
C.S. Monroe Technology Center: $5,000 (Leesburg, Va.)
Dowell J Howard Center: $5,000 (Winchester, Va.)
Fauquier High School: $5,000 (Warrenton, Va.)
Phoenix I-CAR Committee
East Valley Institute of Technology: $5,000 (Mesa, Ariz.)
Gateway Community College: $5,000 (Phoenix, Ariz.)
West-MEC: $5,000 (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Raleigh I-CAR Committee
Westover High School: $12,000 (Fayetteville, N.C.)
St. Louis I-CAR Committee
Lake Career & Technical Center: $4,500 (Camdenton, Mo.)
Lewis and Clark Career Center: $4,500 (Saint Charles, Mo.)
Nichols Career Center: $4,500 (Jefferson City, Mo.)
North Technical High School: $4,500 (Florissant, Mo.)
Ranken Technical College: $4,500 (St. Louis, Mo.)
Rolla Technical Institute: $4,500 (Rolla, Mo.)
South Technical High School: $4,500 (Sunset Hills, Mo.)
Tennessee I-CAR Committees
Knoxville
Greene Technology Center: $5,000 (Greenville, Tenn.)
Tennessee College of Applied Technology: $5,000 (Morristown, Tenn.)
Nashville
Northwest High School: $7,500 (Clarksville, Tenn.)
Franklin County High School: $2,000 (Winchester, Tenn.)
Tennessee College of Applied Technology: $2,000 (Livingston, Tenn.)
Company Awards
AkzoNobel Matching Grant
Ivy Tech Community College: $5,200 (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
Caliber Collision School Grants
Hudson Valley Community College: $3,000 (Troy, N.Y.)
Laramie County Community College: $3,000 (Cheyenne, Wy.)
Lorenzo Walker Technical College: $3,000 (Naples, Fla.)
Morgan Community College: $3,000 (Ft. Morgan, Colo.)
Tidewater Community College: $3,000 (Chesapeake, Va.)
CCC Classroom Enhancement Grant
Judson High School: $11,000 (Converse, Texas)
Chrysler School Grant
Regional Career Technical Center: $5,000 (Saline, Mich.)
Hertz Grants
Eastside Technical Center: $3,000 (Lexington, Ky.)
GST BOCES Coopers Education Center: $3,000 (Painted Post, N.Y.)
Mid-Coast School of Technology: $3,000 (Rockland, Maine)
Randolph Technical Center: $3,000 (Elkins, W.V.)
Tazewell County Career and Technical Center: $3,000 (Tazewell, Va.)
GEICO Grants
Cuesta College: $5,000 (San Luis Obispo, Calif.)
Gaithersburg High School: $5,000 (Gaithersburg, Md.)
Miami Northwestern Sr High: $5,000 (Miami, Fla.)
Miami Lakes Educational Center and Technical College: $5,000 (Miami Lakes, Fla.)
Morrisville State College: $5,000 (Morrisville, N.Y.)
St. Philip’s College: $5,000 (San Antonio, Texas)
Honda Grants
Fayetteville Technical Community College: $4,000 (Fayetteville, N.C.)
Greenville Technical College: $4,000 (Greenville, S.C.)
Ranken Technical College: $4,000 (St. Louis, Mo.)
Liberty Mutual Insurance Grants
Assabet Valley Regional Technical H.S.: $5,000 (Marlboro, Mass.)
Bay Path: $5,000 (Charlton, Mass.)
Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical High School: $5,000 (Littleton, Mass.)
Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School: $5,000 (South Easton, Mass.)
Service King Grants
Eden Area ROP: $3,000 (Hayward, Calif.)
Prosser Career Education Center: $3,000 (New Albany, Ind.)
Rosedale Technical College: $3,000 (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
Stanly Community College: $3,000 (Albemarle, N.C.)
Trumbull Career and Technical Center: $3,000 (Warren, Ohio)
Thomas Coleman Memorial Grant
El Camino College; $10,000 (Torrance, Calif.)
Progressive Laptop Grants
Ivy Tech Community College (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 15 laptops
Texas State Technical College (Harlingen, Texas) 10 laptops
Nationwide Insurance Grants
Ft. Hayes Career Center: $5,000 (Columbus, Ohio)
Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology: $5,000 (Lancaster, Pa.)
Western Michigan Bodyshop Association Grant
Kent Career Technical Center: $2,000 (Grant Rapids, Mich.)
$25,000 Collision Repair Education Foundation Awards
Center for Academics & Technology (Calumet City, Ill.)
Texas Southmost College (Brownsville, Texas)
$25,000 Insurance Auto Auction Award
Kennedy King College (Chicago, Ill. )
$10,000 Collision Repair Education Foundation Award
Warren Tech (Lakewood, Colo.)
$1,000 Ultimate Collision Education Makeover Grants
Alabama
Earnest Pruett Center of Technology (Hollywood, Ala.)
Etowah County Career Technical Center (Atalla, Ala.)
Arkansas
University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College (North Little Rock, Ark.)
California
Collision Career Institute (Yorba Linda, Calif.)
Dos Palos High School (Dos Palo, Calif.)
Colorado
Aims Community College (Windsor, Colo.)
Delaware
Hodgson Vo-Tech (Newark, Del.)
Florida
Hillsborough Community College (Tampa, Fla.)
Lake Technical College (Eustis, Fla.)
Manatee Technical College (Bradenton, Fla.)
Seminole High School (Sanford, Fla.)
SouthTech Academy (Boynton Beach, Fla.)
Idaho
College of Southern Idaho (Twin Falls, Idaho)
Dennis Technical Education Center (Boise, Idaho)
Kootenai Technical Education Campus (Rathdrum, Idaho)
Lewis-Clark State College (Lewiston, Idaho)
North Idaho College (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho)
Illinois
Highland Community College (Freeport, Ill.)
Marengo Comm HS Dist 1554 (Marengo, Ill.)
Indiana
Area30 Career Center (Greencastle, Ind.)
Hinds Career Center (Elwood, Ind.)
Iowa
Des Community College (Ankeny, Iowa) Moines Area
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo, Iowa)
Kansas
Butler Community College (El Dorado, Kan.)
Kansas City Kansas Community College (Kansas City, Kan.)
Washburn University Institute of Technology (Topeka, Kan.)
Kentucky
Big Sandy Community and Technical College (Prestonsburg, Ky.)
Maine
Oxford Hills Technical School (Norway, Maine)
Maryland
North Point High School for Science Technology and Industry (Waldorf, Md.)
Massachusetts
Essex Technical High School (Hathorne, Mass.)
Greater Lawrence Technical High School (Andover, Mass.)
Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School (Palmer, Mass.)
Minnesota
Hennepin Technical College (Brooklyn Park, Minn.)
Minnesota State College Southeast (Winona, Minn.)
Ridgewater College (Willmar, Minn.)
South Central College (North Mankato, Minn.)
Missouri
Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center (Cape Girardeau, Mo.)
Franklin Technology Center (Joplin, Mo.)
Lex La-Ray Technical Center (Lexington, Mo.)
Perryville Area Career & Technology Center (Perryville, Mo.)
Montana
Montana State University Billings City College (Billings, Mont.)
Nebraska
Metropolitan Community College (Omaha, Neb.)
Southeast Community College (Milford, Neb.)
New Jersey
Thomas A. Edison Career & Technical Academy (Elizabeth, N.J.)
New York
CA BOCES-CTE Center (Olean, N.Y.)
Cattaraugus Allegany Boces Center (Ellicottville, N.Y.)
Erie 1 BOCES Kenton Career & Technical Center (Tonawanda, N.Y.)
Erie Community College South (Orchard Park, N.Y.)
GST Boces Bush Campus (Elmira, N.Y.)
HFM Career and Technical Center (Johnstown, N.Y.)
LoGuidice Center- Erie 2 BOCES (Fredonia, N.Y.)
W.D.Ormsby Educational Center (East Aurora, N.Y.)
North Carolina
Cleveland Community College (Shelby, N.C.)
Forsyth Tech Community College (Winston Salem, N.C.)
Iredell-Statesville Career Academy & Technical School (Troutman, N.C.)
Randolph Community College (Asheboro, N.C.)
Sandhills Community College (Pinehurst, N.C.)
Southwest High School (Jacksonville, N.C.)
Weaver Academy (Greensboro, N.C.)
North Dakota
North Dakota State College of Science (Wahpeton, N.D.)
Ohio
EHOVE Career Center (Milan, Ohio)
Grant Career Center (Bethel, Ohio)
Knox County Career Center (Mount Vernon, Ohio)
Live Oaks Career Campus (Milford, Ohio)
Miami Valley Career Center (Englewood, Ohio)
Waite High School (Toledo, Ohio)
Oklahoma
Indian Capital Technology Center (Tahlequah, Okla.)
Oregon
Clackamas Community College (Oregon City, Ore.)
Pennsylvania
Berks Career and Technology Center (Oley, Pa.)
Central Montco Technical High School (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.)
Chester County Technical College High School Pennick’s Bridge campus (West Grove, Pa.)
Cumberland Perry Area Vocational Technical School (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
Dauphin County Technical School (Harrisburg, Pa.)
Forbes Road CTC (Monroeville, Pa.)
Lebanon County Career and Technology Center (Lebanon, Pa.)
Northern Westmoreland Career & Technical Center (New Kensington, Pa.)
Reading-Muhlenburg Career and Technology Center (Reading, Pa.)
Steel Center (Clairton, Pa.)
TCHS Pickering (Phoenixville, Pa.)
West Side Career and Technology Center (Kingston, Pa.)
South Carolina
Beaufort Jasper Academy for Career Excellence (Ridgeland, S.C.)
Tennessee
Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Athens, Tenn.)
Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Knoxville, Tenn.)
Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Paris, Tenn.)
Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Shelbyville, Tenn.)
Texas
Alvin ISD, Hensler CTE Campus (Manvel, Texas)
Duncanville High School (Duncanville, Texas)
Eastfield College (Mesquite, Texas)
Kingwood Park High School (Kingwood, Texas)
R L Turner High School (Carrollton, Texas)
Texarkana College (Texarkana, Texas)
Texas State Technical College (Waco, Texas)
Virginia
CATEC (Charlottesville, Va.)
New Horizons (Hampton, Va.)
Rockbridge County High School (Lexington, Va.)
Triplett Tech (Mount Jackson, Va.)
Northern Neck Technical Center (Warsaw, Va.)
Washington State
Bellingham Technical College (Bellingham, Wash.)
Renton Tech College (Renton, Wash.)
Walla Walla Community College (Walla Walla, Wash.)
Wenatchee Valley Tech (Wenatchee, Wash.)
West Virginia
Mercer County Technical Education Center (Princeton, W.V.)
United Technical Center (Clarksburg, W.V.)
Wisconsin
Chippewa Valley Technical College (Eau Claire, Wis.)
Fox Valley Technical College (Appleton, Wis.)
Freedom High School (Freedom, Wis.)
Southwest Tech (Fennimore, Wis.)