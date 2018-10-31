Collision Repair Education Foundation Fundraiser Co-Hosted by PPG Raises $130,000

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

The annual Collision Repair Education Foundation industry fundraiser, co-hosted by the automotive refinish business unit of PPG, raised $130,000 through the support of attendees and sponsors. Sponsors and participants enjoyed a day of golf at the Trophy Club of Apalachee in Dacula, Ga., on Aug. 6, 2018, and the funds raised from this event will go toward supporting scholarships and grants for collision schools and students.

“PPG is proud to support an event of this caliber,” said Tom Wolf, director of business development, Automotive Refinish, PPG. “It’s an honor to bring together industry professionals from around the country and to assist the foundation in making sure that collision repair students are well prepared for entering our industry. With the Education Foundation staff working towards another great event next year, I encourage industry members to participate through a sponsorship, by attending, or by donating items for the raffle table and silent auction. This is a wonderful and important investment in our industry’s future.”

“Through our the generous support of sponsors, attendees and volunteers from the Atlanta I-CAR committee, we had another great golf fundraiser event that will increase the Education Foundation’s ability to support high school and college collision school programs,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for the Collision Repair Education Foundation. “We must extend a special thanks to the automotive refinish professionals at PPG for their continued co-sponsorship of the event.”

Next year’s event will take place July 23 in Indianapolis, Ind., in conjunction with the events surrounding the Collision Industry Conference.

Individuals and companies interested in getting involved with next year’s fundraiser should contact Education Foundation Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected].