Collision Repair Education Foundation Fundraiser Co-Hosted by PPG Raises $120,000

The annual Collision Repair Education Foundation industry fundraiser, co-hosted by PPG’s automotive refinish business unit, raised $120,000 through the support of attendees and sponsors.

The funds raised from the event will support scholarships and grants for collision repair schools and students.

“PPG is proud to support an event of this caliber,” said Domenic Brusco, senior manager of industry relations for PPG. “It’s an honor to bring together industry professionals from around the country and to assist the foundation in making sure that collision repair students are well-prepared for entering our industry. With the education foundation staff working toward another great event next year, I encourage industry members to participate through a sponsorship, by attending, or by donating items for the raffle table and silent auction. This is a wonderful and important investment in our industry’s future.”

Sponsors and participants enjoyed a day of golf on July 24 at the Harborside International in Chicago.

“Through our incredible sponsors, attendees and volunteers, we had another great golf fundraiser event that will significantly assist in the education foundation’s abilities to support high school and college collision school programs,” said Collision Repair Education Foundation Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode. “A special thanks to the automotive refinish professionals at PPG for their continued co-sponsorship. We are already starting to plan for next year’s event.”

Next year’s fundraiser will take place in Atlanta. Individuals and companies interested in getting involved can contact Eckenrode at (847) 463.5244 or [email protected].