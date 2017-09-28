Collision Repair Education Foundation to Hold Annual Reception During 2017 SEMA Show

The Collision Repair Education Foundation invites industry members to attend its annual reception, which will take place from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the Renaissance 1 Room at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel.

During the reception, attendees will hear about the organization’s efforts to support high school and post-secondary collision students, 2017 donors and supporters will be highlighted, and winners of the annual 2017 Ultimate Collision Education Makeover school grants will be announced.

The foundation will announce the winner of its Student of Year Award, celebrating the achievement of outstanding students training for a career in the collision industry. Industry members also will have an opportunity to meet and greet attending collision school instructors and students.

“We would like to invite collision industry members to attend our annual reception to celebrate our Student of the Year and witness high school and college collision instructors be surprised with significant grants to help their programs,” Collision Repair Education Foundation Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode said. “You will also see how the Foundation is helping the industry bridge the gap between schools and productive entry-level employment as we showcase the industry’s generous support of the next generation of collision repair professionals.”

The foundation asks industry members to RSVP for the reception by emailing attendee information to [email protected]. Questions regarding the reception and/or the foundation’s efforts to support the future of the collision industry can be directed to Eckenrode at [email protected] or (847) 463.5244.