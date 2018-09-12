Collision Repair Education Foundation Invites Industry to SEMA Reception

Collision industry members are invited to join the Collision Repair Education Foundation during their annual reception on Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 9-10:15 p.m. (PDT) in the Renaissance 1 Room at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel during the 2018 SEMA Show.

During the reception, attendees will hear about the organization’s efforts to support high school and post-secondary collision students. Also, 2017 donors/supporters will be highlighted, and winners of the annual 2018 Ultimate Collision Education Makeover school grants will be announced.

The foundation will also announce the winner of both its Student of Year and Collision School Instructor of the Year awards celebrating educators and the achievement of outstanding students training for a career in the collision industry. Industry members will also have an opportunity to meet and greet attending collision school instructors and students.

“Now more than ever, collision school programs need the industry’s support and we welcome the industry to join us during this reception to not only recognize our current industry partners and participating schools but also showcase opportunities how others can get involved with us to fuel the future of the industry,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

Industry members are asked to RSVP online for the reception. Questions regarding the reception and/or the foundation’s efforts to support the future of the collision industry can be directed to Brandon Eckenrode at [email protected] or (312) 231.0258.