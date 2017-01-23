Collision Repair Education Foundation Offering $200,000 in Grants and Scholarships to Collision Students

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) and its industry supporters are offering over $200,000 in grants and scholarships, as part of their mission to promote collision repair education and create quality candidates for entry-level job opportunities.

The grants and scholarships are available to high school and postsecondary collision students who will be attending career and technical schools and colleges in the fall.

This year’s opportunities include:

3M Hire Our Heroes Veteran Scholarships & Tool Grants

ABRA Auto Body & Glass Tool Grants

Atlanta I-CAR Committee Scholarships

Bob Smith Memorial Golf Outing Scholarships

Caliber Collision Tool Grants

CCC Michael Salvatore Memorial Student Repair Technician Scholarships

Collision Repair Education Foundation Board of Trustees Scholarships

Craftsman Tool Grants

The Lon Baudoux Legacy Scholarships

Nashville I-CAR Committee Scholarship

PPG Automotive Refinish Scholarships

Snap-On Tool Grants

Tim Clark Memorial Scholarships

“I encourage all students to consider applying, as the awards can be life-changing in terms of graduating without debt or with a toolbox ready for employment,” said Melissa Marscin, Collision Repair Education Foundation director of grant programs.

This year’s deadline to apply is Feb. 21, 2017, and winners are chosen and notified by phone or mail in April and May. Application information for CREF grants and scholarships is posted on the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s website.