Collision Repair Education Foundation’s Collision Student of the Year Nominations Closing Soon

The Collision Repair Education Foundation is currently accepting nominations for its “Collision Student of the Year” award. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 21, 2018.

Launched two years ago, the Collision Student of the Year award seeks to recognize truly outstanding students training for a career in the collision industry. Nominated students must currently be studying collision repair/refinishing at a school that has completed the foundation’s 2018-2019 Collision Repair School Solutions Survey.

“We encourage instructors who would like to recognize the academic achievement, collision repair and refinish training success and drive of their best students to submit nominations for the award,” said Melissa Marscin, director of operations/administration for the foundation.

Instructors who would like to nominate a student can download a nomination form from the Foundation’s website.

In addition to an instructor endorsement, students must submit a one-minute video to the foundation explaining their academic and collision course achievements, future plans for their career, and why they enjoy being in the collision industry.

Winners of the Collision Student of the Year award and their instructors must be able to attend the foundation’s reception on Oct. 30 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The award will cover two nights of hotel each for the instructor and for the student, airfare (or mileage if driving) and meals.