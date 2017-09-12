Body Shop Business
Collision Repair Industry Mourns Loss of Howard Batchelor

Batchelor presents a $2,000 check to the Atlanta-area Maxwell High School of Technology in 2015.

Howard Batchelor, longtime executive director of the Georgia Collision Industry Association, passed away on Aug. 12.

Batchelor, who had had led the association since 1998, died after battling an inoperable brain tumor.

“Howard was highly respected in our industry and a friend to all,” the association said. “He will be greatly missed and especially by the Georgia Collision Industry Association. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

Upon the news of his passing, the association’s Facebook page quickly lit up with remembrances of Batchelor, who died about two weeks after his 47th birthday.

