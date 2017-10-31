Collision Repairers Active at SEMA Show

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

The 2017 SEMA Show is underway in Las Vegas, and collision repairers are involved in a number of activities at the show and nearby.

Repairers, insurers and other stakeholders were on hand at the Collision Industry Conference, which took place Tuesday at the Renaissance Hotel, about a half-mile from the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The day before the SEMA Show officially started, the Society of Collision Repair Specialists kicked off a busy agenda with its Repairer Driven Education sessions at the convention center. SCRS Repairer Driven Education sessions will take place throughout the week.

On Thursday, SCRS will convene its OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit, which will feature, among others, attorney Todd Tracy, who represented the Seebachans in their multimillion-dollar lawsuit against John Eagle Collision Center.

The SEMA Show wraps up Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.