Collision Safety Consultants to Open Fifth Location in February
Billy Walkowiak, president and founder of Collison Safety Consultants, has announced the opening of his fourth associate location. This will be the company’s fifth location, which includes Walkowiak’s first location in North Carolina.
Collision Safety Consultants of Pennsylvania will be located in Coatesville, Pa. Dr. John Hayduk is the president and will lead the company.
“The company will follow our corporate mission,” said Walkowiak. “They will do diminished value reports, perform post-collision repair inspections, total loss vehicle valuations, represent consumers under the appraisal clause and shops under the Assignment of Proceeds. They will be advocates working with shops, vehicle owners , attorneys and consumers. They will also assist shops to improve quality control by advising them and helping them locate and perform proper repair procedures.
“I’m very excited about our rapid growth. We are currently in negotiations for two other locations. We anticipate opening three or four more in the next six months.”
For more information on Collision Safety Consultants, visit www.collisionsafetyconsultants.com.
