Body Shop Business
Awards/CARSTAR North America
ago

Collision Specialists CARSTAR Named Best Wichita Body Shop in Readers’ Choice Competition

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

National Auto Body Council Launches New Website with Member Shop Locator, Industry Calendar

Spanesi Americas Adds Karl Kirschenman to Marketing and Technology Team

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois Elects New Officers

Collision Specialists CARSTAR Named Best Wichita Body Shop in Readers’ Choice Competition

Ohio Body Shop Receives $70,000 Air-Quality Grant to Install Semi-Downdraft Paint Booth

Every Body Shop Should Post John Eagle Verdict for Insurance Adjusters to See, Attorney Says

Collision Repairers Give High Marks to Regional Auto Insurers

Certification: Not Just a Fad

I-CAR Launches ‘Art and Science of Estimator Interactions’ Course

Mitchell Launches Guidewire Marketplace Accelerators to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Mobile Transactions

 

For the second year in a row, Collision Specialists CARSTAR was voted Best Auto Body Repair Shop in the Wichita Eagle’s Readers’ Choice contest.

 

Each year, the Wichita Eagle collects votes on the “best” businesses and services in Wichita. The 170 categories include transportation, food, entertainment, health, medical and service providers.

 

This is the seventh year that the newspaper has held the competition.

 

“Our Wichita locations are honored that voters chose CARSTAR as the auto body shop winner,” said Greg Petersen, owner. “The staff at our two locations work tirelessly to provide excellent customer service and quality collision repairs. We are excited that our customers agreed and voted for us.” 

 

The Readers’ Choice competition is a pure, audited popular vote. It is Wichita’s largest and most established contest. 

 

Voting took place between July 21 and Aug. 14. People voted online or by filling out special paper ballots, making it more secure and validating the results. The highly anticipated winners and favorites were announced in a supplement to the Sept. 22 Wichita Eagle.

 

Collision Specialists has two CARSTAR franchise locations in Wichita. Collision Specialists CARSTAR also received the prestigious Integrity Award in 2013 from the Better Business Bureau.   

Show Full Article