Collision Specialists CARSTAR Named Best Wichita Body Shop in Readers’ Choice Competition

For the second year in a row, Collision Specialists CARSTAR was voted Best Auto Body Repair Shop in the Wichita Eagle’s Readers’ Choice contest.

Each year, the Wichita Eagle collects votes on the “best” businesses and services in Wichita. The 170 categories include transportation, food, entertainment, health, medical and service providers.

This is the seventh year that the newspaper has held the competition.

“Our Wichita locations are honored that voters chose CARSTAR as the auto body shop winner,” said Greg Petersen, owner. “The staff at our two locations work tirelessly to provide excellent customer service and quality collision repairs. We are excited that our customers agreed and voted for us.”

The Readers’ Choice competition is a pure, audited popular vote. It is Wichita’s largest and most established contest.

Voting took place between July 21 and Aug. 14. People voted online or by filling out special paper ballots, making it more secure and validating the results. The highly anticipated winners and favorites were announced in a supplement to the Sept. 22 Wichita Eagle.

Collision Specialists has two CARSTAR franchise locations in Wichita. Collision Specialists CARSTAR also received the prestigious Integrity Award in 2013 from the Better Business Bureau.