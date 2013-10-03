Body Shop Business
October 3, 2013 12:00 am

Collision Vending Solution

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

As the only cloud-based, automated and secure inventory control system for collision centers, CollisionVend is Internet based, always available and integrated with ComCept.net jobber management and OrderLinx inventory control systems. The integration of the two systems allows for accurate pricing and automatic ordering in real time. The browser-based reporting also allows for inventory usage reporting by repair order, technician, machine and location.

  • Richard Villeneuve

    need info regarding the supplier for these vending machine

