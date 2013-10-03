Collision Vending Solution
As the only cloud-based, automated and secure inventory control system for collision centers, CollisionVend is Internet based, always available and integrated with ComCept.net jobber management and OrderLinx inventory control systems. The integration of the two systems allows for accurate pricing and automatic ordering in real time. The browser-based reporting also allows for inventory usage reporting by repair order, technician, machine and location.
-
Richard Villeneuve