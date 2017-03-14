Color Compass to Distribute Car-O-Liner Collision Repair Products in British Columbia

Car-O-Liner recently announced that Color Compass is a distributor of Car-O-Liner equipment, with a territory representing British Columbia, Canada.

Color Compass is the largest independent distributor of automotive refinishes and related auto body supplies in Canada. Through the years, Color Compass has grown to a team of more than 265 dedicated staff operating within 27 locations throughout Canada.

Car-O-Liner is a global leader in equipment manufacturing for automotive collision repair professionals.

Color Compass traces its roots back to 1959 in Edmonton, Alberta, where Bill Carlson founded the group’s oldest company, Carlson Body Shop Supply.

Three years later in Vancouver, Jim White and Walt Peters launched White & Peters. One year after that, in 1963, Cy Chase founded Chase Auto Body Supplies in Winnipeg.

In an effort to further expand their distribution network as well as increase their buying power, White & Peters founded Mutual Warehouse (now PBE Distributors) in 1968.

In 1984, Color Compass was founded with the acquisition of both White & Peters and Mutual Warehouse in British Columbia.

“We are extremely excited to be working with Car-O-Liner Company and look forward to a great partnership,” said Mort Hall, Color Compass general manager. “Car-O-Liner gives us an exciting and respected product line to offer to our clientele which in turn will only make them more efficient and profitable.”

Doug Bortz, director of sales and marketing for Car-O-Liner, added: “Car-O-Liner is very proud to partner with Color Compass and we see great opportunity to serve our customers better as we continue to grow at a rapid pace. Color Compass is a well-respected supplier for much of Canada, and they came highly recommended directly from their customers. We are excited to work with Mort Hall and Color Compass in British Columbia.”

To contact Color Compass, call (604) 540-7200, e-mail [email protected] or visit http://www.colorcompass.com/.