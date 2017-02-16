Coming to a Driveway Near You: Mobile Auto Body 101

The black and orange van tooling around Greenwich, Conn., is a body shop on wheels.

Mobile Auto Body 101 is the brainchild of John Castellana, who recently retired after running a brick-and-mortar body shop for four decades. Along with his son, John Jr., the Castellanas are cornering the market on bringing auto body repair to ever corner.

The Castellanas will come to your home or business and: fix door dings; pull and fill dents; sand, buff and polish scratches; repair mirrors, bumpers and fenders; and do other light bodywork.

Aside from the convenience factor, the Castellanas say price is their value proposition.

“We’re cheaper than a traditional body shop,” John Castellana Jr. told the Greenwich Free Press. “If you give me an estimate from a body shop, I’ll probably best it. Mostly our prices are lower than your deductible.”

The father-son duo aims to complete onsite repair service in a day.

“Please send us pictures of the slightly damaged areas,” the Castellanas say on the Mobile Auto Body 101 website. “We prefer taking a few days to plan for the job, provide an estimate and then set a date.”

The Castellanas converted a former Verizon truck into their body shop on wheels. The truck is outfitted with a generator, compressor, workbench and EPA-certified spray enclosure that makes it possible to safely paint outdoors.

“The job comes out the same as with a body shop,” John Castellana Jr. told the Greenwich Free Press. “You can’t tell the difference.”