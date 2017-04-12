Body Shop Business
Compact Pneumatic Hammer Removes Hard-to-Reach Dents in Steel, Aluminum

EZHammer compact pneumatic hammer for dent removal

The new EZHammer by Bud Johnson is a compact pneumatic hammer with power to remove dents in normally inaccessible panels. Multiple interchangeable attachments are available to accommodate each unique repair. The EZHammer is designed to reach inside door shells, quarter panels, bedsides and other tight areas where there is no room to swing a hammer. The EZHammer strikes once or repeatedly when contact is made, striking so fast and forcefully that no dolly is needed. A built-in pressure regulator enables the user to adjust the level of impact transferred by the hammer. For more information, visit www.ezhammer.com.

