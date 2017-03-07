Compare Bench and Frame Rack Pulling Systems in Chief’s NORTHEAST 2017 Automotive Services Show Booth

Chief announced that it will be offering attendees at the 40th annual NORTHEAST 2017 Automotive Services Show the opportunity to compare the features and benefits of frame racks and benches with a single stop at booth no. 643. The Chief booth has been expanded this year to include the latest in measuring, joining, debonding, alignment and other collision repair equipment.

The show, presented by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers/New Jersey (AASP/NJ), the state’s largest association of collision and mechanical repairers, takes place March 17-19 at the Meadowlands in Secaucus, N.J. Chief factory representatives and local distributors will be on hand to present products, answer questions, and conduct live riveting and welding demos.

“We are extremely fortunate to have very strong distributors and an equally strong association in the northeast,” said Mike Croker, Central/Northeast U.S. division manager for Chief. “This is a great opportunity for shop owners, technicians and others in the industry to meet their local Chief distributors and sales representatives and check out the latest tool, equipment and technology developments from Chief. As a big plus, we plan to offer some really attractive pricing and special purchasing incentives at the show.”

The Chief booth will feature the Globaljig Presented by Chief Super Rotax bench system, the Chief impulse E/VHT frame rack and the in-bay Chassis Liner Lift ‘N Rak Pro portable frame rack/scissor lift combination.

Also on display will be Chief’s new measuring/alignment combination system that allows the LaserLock Live Mapping system to work seamlessly with the C3080 Wheel Alignment System. Chief joining equipment showcased in the exhibit will include the MI200T spot welder, HD rivet gun, and the MultiMig 511 and 522 MIG/MAG welders. Attendees can inspect Chief body shop tools like the patent-pending Vulcan Adhesive Debonding Unit (ADU), as well as weld fume and dust extractors.

To learn more about collision repair equipment from Chief, visit booth no. 643 at the NORTHEAST 2017 Automotive Services Show, visit www.chiefautomotive.com, contact your local Chief distributor or call (800) 445-9262. Chief is also active on Twitter and Facebook. For video, visit chiefautomotive.com/videos.