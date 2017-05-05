Conference to Focus on Simulation, Testing of Automotive Lightweight Materials

The New Methodologies for Modeling, Simulation and Testing Automotive Lightweight Materials Conference, scheduled for July 26-27 at the Crown Plaza Detroit, will address the immediate challenges for OEMs in modeling and simulation of lightweight materials and bonding joints and provide best practices for reducing the gap between simulation and testing.

Industry case studies from General Motors, Hyundai-Kia, Ford, Faraday Future and Fiat Chrysler will provide benchmarking opportunities for attendees within the CAE, virtual design, crashworthiness and safety engineering disciplines, according to event organizers.

Scheduled speakers include:

Reza Bihamta, CAE expert, General Motors

Salman Kahn, CAE lead, Faraday Future

Michael Guerrero, senior research engineer, Hyundai-Kia America Technical Center

Mohan Shanmugam, modflow specialist/design integrity engineer, Fiat Chrysler

Steven Sheng, formability engineer, General Motors

Snehan Peshin, product manager (materials), Ford

Natalia Navarrete Alzate, technical lead for CAE, Fiat Chrysler Mexico

Jose Luis Galaviz, frame technical lead – RAM Truck, Fiat Chrysler

Mohammed Omer, CAE crash and safety engineer, Ford

The two-day agenda includes:

Simulation of adhesive joining on composite and metallic body structures

Modeling and simulation of composite material properties (NHV/FEM)

Modeling and simulation of metallic material properties (FEM/forming limit)

Modeling and simulation of mixed joining technology (SPR/spot-welding)

For more information, visit http://www.modeling-simulation-lightweight-materials.com/.