‘Connected CARS’: Automotive Service Association Holds Conference Focusing on Vehicle Technology

The Automotive Service Association’s (ASA) inaugural “Connected CARS” conference provided attendees an in-depth look at the technical aspects of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Held May 18-19 in Detroit, the event featured 108 attendees, including shop owners, technicians, educators, engineers and industry VIPs interested in rapidly evolving vehicle technology and testing.

Trainers included:

Greg Potter (Equipment and Tool Institute) and Bob Gruszczynski (Volkswagen) – Scan-tool protocols

Mohan Sethi (Mahle Aftermarket) – Secure diagnostics

Debra Bezinna (Ann Arbor Connected Vehicle Test Environment, University of Michigan) – Vehicle-to-vehicle communications

Dave Hobbs (Delphi) – Radar, lidar, sonar and camera-based sensors

Jason Ross (Volkswagen) – Driver-assist systems

Scott Bolt (Mahle) – New vehicle network architecture

Tarek Taleb (GM) – CAN network diagnosis software

Jim Luyckx (Snap-on) – Diagnostics by thermal imaging

Steve Zach (Bosch) – ADAS calibration and alignment

“ASA is committed to providing industry-leading technology and telematics programs to our members and the industry,” said Dan Risley, ASA president and executive director. “This program is a first of its kind. Attendees left armed with more knowledge and information on the most current and future ADAS technology than the 90 percent of those repairing vehicles in the automotive industry today.”

Sponsors included ASA, NAPA AutoCare, Advanced Professional, The Group and AutoZone. The entire event was hosted by the Auto Alliance.

“Comments and enthusiasm from Connected CARS attendees and presenters exceeded my expectations,” said event organizer Donny Seyfer. “The presentations were spot-on. I’m not sure who was more impressive – our presenters or their audience. But I do know this was an amazing technical networking opportunity.”

On Nov. 1-3, ASA will hold CARS 2017 at AAPEX. Topics will include technician acquisition, emerging business models and the latest in advanced vehicle technology.