Connecticut Launches Program for Testing Autonomous Vehicles

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy announced the launch of a pilot program that allows testing of self-driving vehicles in as many as four municipalities in the state.

Public Act No. 17-69, which Malloy signed into law in June 2017, requires towns and cities to submit an application to the state before allowing testing of fully autonomous vehicles on their roadways.

Test vehicles must have an operator in the driver’s seat to monitor the operation and take “immediate manual control” if necessary, according to the new legislation. Participating municipalities will have to enter into agreements with manufacturers of autonomous vehicles.

“Make no mistake, autonomous vehicles are the future of transportation, whether it is people looking for a safer and easier commute, more efficient and cheaper commercial transit, more precise ride-sharing and for-hire services, or beyond,” Malloy said. “These vehicles are going to be part of our lives soon and we want to take proactive steps to have our state be at the forefront of this innovative technology. We are showing this industry and those around the country that we promote the development of these kinds of forward-thinking, technology-driven products in Connecticut. We cannot allow our state to be outpaced as this technology grows.”

To apply, interested municipalities must submit an application to the state Office of Policy and Management, which is available to download on the agency’s website.

