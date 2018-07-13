Body Shop Business
News/Keyless
ago

Consumers Not Ready For Keyless Cars, Finds Strategy Analytics

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Rhode Island Aftermarket Part Legislation Goes into Effect

Consumers Not Ready For Keyless Cars, Finds Strategy Analytics

Snap-on Reminds Techs About Pre- and Post-Scanning

AAPEX 2018 to Hold Forum on Retrofitting ADAS Technology

Dent Wizard Names New Chief Financial Officer

Auto Insurance Appraiser Gets 10 Years for Staged Collision Ring

Illinois Auto Body Shop Files Class-Action Against State Farm

American Honda Releases Updated Position Statement on Glass Usage

GM Releases Statement Recommending Genuine GM Bumpers on Vehicles Equipped with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

Vehicle Directs Man into Oncoming Traffic After ADAS Camera Was Not Calibrated

The In-vehicle UX (IVX) group at Strategy Analytics has explored consumer appetite for truly keyless cars in its recent report, “Keyless Cars: Do Consumers Want Them, and Are Automakers Ready?”. While keyless technology provides a number of benefits, such as consumers having one less item to lose or replace and automakers leveraging the technology for fleet management, it also holds fundamental disadvantages – the requirement of an active and charged mobile device and a reliable mobile connection

“Consumer demand is certainly present for keyless technology, but this demand is largely being driven by two specific demographics: younger or middle-aged car owners and a large majority of early adopters,” said Derek Viita, senior analyst and report author. “With the proliferation of OEM-branded apps and telematics services, stakeholders are certainly under pressure to validate the keyless concept. Narrow demand and the limitations of the technology itself evoke questions about its readiness for a wider market.”

Added Chris Schreiner, director, Syndicated Research UXIP, “Strategy Analytics advises immediate exploration of the concept for model lines catering to younger and tech-savvy consumers, but caution among wider portfolios for the near term.”

Show Full Article