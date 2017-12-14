Consumers Warned About Insurance Steering, DRPs in New Video

Body Shop Business
The advocacy group Texas Watch has published a YouTube video aiming to educate consumers about their rights if they’re involved in a collision.

Texas law prohibits insurance companies from steering consumers to insurers’ preferred providers, the video explains, and consumers have the right to choose their own body shops – and the replacement parts used to repair their vehicles.

If an insurance carrier tells you that you’ve “qualified” to be serviced at a preferred provider – or that repairs can start immediately if you take the vehicle to a preferred shop – “don’t fall for it,” the video urges consumers.

The video also encourages consumers to do their homework before choosing a body shop.

Take a look.

